TAC Security Founder Trishneet Arora Features in Fortune India’s 40 Under 40 List

New Delhi, Delhi, India: At the young age of just 25, Trishneet Arora makes his way to the prestigious Fortune Indias 40 Under 40 List, a list of individuals that the publication considers to be Indias Brightest Business Minds. It is a ranking of power and influence. The list includes business personal who are successful in their own fields and who are under forty years old. On his right forearm a little above the wrist, Trishneet Arora, TAC Security Solutions Founder and CEO, has "Scorpion" tattooed in elegant running hand. Resourceful, brave, stubborn, passionate- these are the traits of a Scorpion, a perfect way to describe an author and a cyber security expert that he is. Featuring in Fortune Indias much-awaited special issue, Trishneet Arora who announced a whopping 270% company growth at the companys sixth annual general meeting continues to bask in companys growing glory. The cyber guardian shares his journey, challenges and milestones in the four-page spread of Fortune Magazine. A company that started from his house today has offices in Mumbai, Chandigarh and United States of America. They recently also announced the commencement of operations in Africa and are looking to expand more globally. Their product ESOF (Enterprise security in one framework) is a solution to secure your complete IT Infrastructure. TAC Security is a leading and trusted cyber security-consulting partner that specializes in securing the IT infrastructure and assets of some of the leading enterprises globally. It protects ?1 Trillion transactions every year. TAC Security is Indias first cyber security company to be involved in policy making and strategizing of the cyber security policies for a sensitive law enforcement agency in the United States of America. ESOF (Enterprise Security In One Framework) a product by TAC Security is said to be a revolutionary game changer in the cyber security industry and assures safe and time-saving results. ESOF's major targets are banks, large enterprises, healthcare and government departments and defense. TAC Security has already sold the platform to existing customers and few new clients from United States have started using it. In past Arora was also listed among the 50 Most Influential Young Indians by GQ Magazine, Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list, Entrepreneur Magazines 35 under 35 list, while August 25, 2017 was proclaimed as "Trishneet Arora Day", by the Mayor of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Film-maker Sunil Bohra has announced a biographical movie based on Arora. By being honored in Fortune Indias 40 under 40 he has achieved another big milestone.About TAC Security TAC Security Solution is an industry leader and trusted cyber security partner for their clients to protect networks and information assets from malicious activity such as cyber-attacks with the underlying motto of "Securing Cyberspace: Securing Future". TAC Security - a cyber security startup empanelled by CERT-In, Ministry of Information Technology, Govt. of India. Helping the companies like - Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), AMUL, Punjab & Sind Bank and various Government Agencies, etc. to achieve confidence in the security of their IT Infrastructure. In 2016, TAC Security raised Pre-Series A funding from Prominent Indian Investor Vijay Kedia prior to this TAC Security had inducted Subinder Khurana former Vice President of Cognizant on its board. In 2017, Singapore based former regional sales director of Imperva, Lawrence Ang and US based former Vice President of IBM, William May backed TAC Security.