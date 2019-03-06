Tackling illegal coal mining is challenging: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Mar 6 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Wednesday said the cash-rich illegal coal mining business in the state was a challenge as the government had to balance between ecology, economy and the overall safety. Speaking on the completion of one year of his coalition government, that includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the North-Eastern state, Sangma said they were working towards improving these aspects. "It will take time but I can assure you that our focuses are in these areas," he told reporters. The December 13 disaster in the East Jaintia Hills district of the state, in which 15 diggers were trapped in a rat-hole coal mine, had attracted angry reactions from across the country. Even, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on the issue. Lured by the quick money, the illegal activity has continued in the state in blatant violation of the National Green Tribunal's order imposing a blanket ban on coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya in 2014. The Meghalaya CM termed the coal mine tragedy as "unfortunate" and said a lot of issues have been exposed after the accident. "Committees, headed by the deputy commissioners, have been set up in all the districts especially to check if any illegal mining is taking place," Sangma said. Considering the gravity of the incident, leading agencies of the country including Army, Navy and NDRF carried the rescue operations for months.Although, the rescuers saw five bodies, they could manage to retrieve only two highly decomposed bodies. On March 1, the team of rescuers from the Navy and Army announced to leave the operation site, 60 days after launching a search operation for the 15 miners trapped in a 370 feet-deep illegal coal mine in a remote area. Listing the achievements of his government in the last one year, Sangma stressed that employment generation was his main focus.Though unemployment rate in the state was way below the national average, the government is doing its best to generate more jobs, he said."Everything the government is doing in terms of development in the social sector, agricultural sector and tourism sector is ultimately with the goal of creating jobs," Sangma told a press conference. Sangma, president of the National Peoples Party (NPP), was sworn in as the chief minister on March 6, 2018.Besides the NPP, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance comprises the United Democratic Party, the Peoples Democratic Front, the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party, the BJP and an Independent member. "Every single project that we are doing is for economic development which ultimately will lead to job creation," Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha speaker P A Sangma, said. He cited projects such as the milk mission launched to promote Meghalaya's dairy milk, the Lakadong mission to increase production of organic turmeric, the Swadesh Darshan scheme to encourage tourism and Information Technology parks. He stressed on entrepreneurship in sectors like agricultural, tourism, food processing and veterinary. The chief minister also stressed on the development taking place along the inter-state borders and said the governments of Assam and Meghalaya have had dialogues over the border dispute. There are 12 disputed areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border and skirmishes take place between people and officials of the two sides from time to time. "People (living) in the border area should get the safety and should get the development like in any other part of the state irrespective of the claims that are being made by the two states," he said. In the last one year, Sangma said, his government had implemented a new education policy, launched a Megha Health Insurance scheme and started road improvement projects worth Rs 1889 crore. "We have two model colleges sanctioned in Patharkhmah in Ri-Bhoi district and Rongjeng in the Garo Hills," he said, adding that 11 Eklavya Model Residential Schools were approved in the state. Sangma said various infrastructure projects are in the various stages of implementation. PTI JOP NN SNS RHL