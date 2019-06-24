scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Tadvi suicide: Court rejects bail pleas of 3 women doctors

Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) A special court here on Monday rejected the bail pleas of three women doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague at a civic body-run hospital.Judge P B Jadhav rejected the bail applications of Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal, who are in jail since their arrest on May 29.Payal Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to B Y L Nair Hospital here, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.Tadvi's family alleged that three of her seniors -- Ahuja, Meher and Khandelwal -- ragged and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing her to take the extreme step. PTI SP GK SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos