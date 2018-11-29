TAFE joins hands with Japan's ISEKI to manufacture compact tractors in India

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Japan's ISEKI & Co to manufacture compact tractors in India. ISEKI & Co is the third largest Japanese agricultural machinery manufacturer for tractors, planting and harvesting machinery and engines. "Under this agreement, ISEKI will offer product technology to TAFE for manufacturing these products for the Indian market," the company said. It further said the scope of the agreement will also cover sourcing of components/assemblies through TAFE, which will also sell ISEKI's premium light utility compact tractors in the 35-54 hp range in India. The tractors will be manufactured in TAFE's Madurai plant and are expected to roll out by 2020, it added. These multi-utility light weight tractors are suitable for puddling operations, orchard and plantations land preparation, tilling, inter-cultivation and spraying applications, among others, the company said. Commenting on the agreement, TAFE Chairman and CEO Mallika Srinivasan said, it brings together ISEKI's global experience in light utility compact tractor segment and TAFE's strong position in the Indian market, along with its strong manufacturing capability and robust supply chain. She said the association will help "offer Indian customers an international product range that will meet their requirements in new, emerging applications through a unique value proposition." PTI RKL DRR