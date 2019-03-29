Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar join action-comedy 'Free Guy'

Los Angeles, Mar 29 (PTI) Director Taika Waititi and Indian-origin actor Utkarsh Ambudkar have joined the cast of action-comedy "Free Guy".The film, set up at 20th Century Fox, stars Ryan Reynolds and is directed by Shawn Levy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn have written the script.The ensemble cast also features Jodie Comer, Joe Kerry and Lil Rel."Free Guy" revolves on a background character who realises he is living in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.Reynolds is also producing through Maximum Effort and Levy through his 21 Laps Entertainment, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter producing through Berlanti Productions. PTI SHDSHD