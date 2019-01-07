Tailor shot dead for hurling stone at pet dog that barked at him in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old tailor was shot dead after he allegedly hurled a stone at a pet dog for barking at him in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said Monday.The deceased, Aafaq Ali, was a resident of the locality, they said. The accused, identified as Mehtab, who is also the owner of the dog, is on the run, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.On Sunday evening, Aafaq was walking past Mehtab's house when the dog started barking at him. Fearing that the dog would bite him, the victim allegedly hurled a stone at the animal, he said.A brief argument then broke out between Aafaq and Mehtab, who had spotted the former hurling the stone, Thakur said, adding that as the matter got heated up, Mehtab, who was carrying a loaded gun, shot Aafaq.The victim was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.A case has been registered against the accused and a manhunt launched to nab him, the DCP said. Officials said Mehtab has criminal history and used to deal illicit liquor and marijuana. PTI AMP IJT