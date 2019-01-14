Tajikistan national held at IGI Airport for trying to smuggle sandalwood

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A foreigner was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Monday for allegedly concealing over 62 kg of sandalwood in his luggage, a CISF official said. He said S Azamov, a Tajikistan national, was intercepted by CISF personnel on the basis of random profiling in the early hours of Monday and a search of his bag led to the recovery of nine pieces of sandalwood. The official added the man arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to take a flight to Almaty in Kazakhstan. As Azamov could not explain the wood pieces in his bag, weighing 62.5 kg, and had no supporting documents, he was apprehended on charges of smuggling and was handed over to the Customs department for further action under the law, the official said. PTI NES NES INDIND