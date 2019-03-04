Take a stand if you're politically aware or don't talk: John on actors voicing opinions

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) John Abraham says if actors are aware of the political situation in the country, they must voice their opinion but should not do that for effect or to "trend".The actor's comments come a day after Kangana Ranaut blasted Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt calling them "irresponsible" for their apolitical stand on issues concerning national interest.Asked if he believes actors are obliged to make a political comment, John told reporters, "Yes, if they are politically aware. Kangana is very politically aware and she has got a voice. I think you must take a stand if you are politically aware."The actor said one should refrain from commenting on politics if they know nothing about the country. "But you shouldn't be stupidly talented. You can't be an idiot, who knows nothing about which country lies where. If you don't know what's happening from Bihar to Syria, then you should shut up and smile and show your mug that you have done so much work on. Don't talk," he said.John was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming espionage thriller "Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)". The film, directed by Robbie Grewal, also features Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. The 46-year-old actor said everyone who worked on the film knew what is happening in the country. "We have shot in Kashmir for the film and we know about the grassroots problems there. When you know a situation, you can make a statement. "But again, making a statement at the right time is important. It shouldn't be for the effect. The statement shouldn't be made to trend. I am not in the business of trending. I don't want to trend," he added. The film is scheduled to be released on April 5. PTI JUR RDS BKBK