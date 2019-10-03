Take action against buildings lacking fire safety, HC tells AAP govt

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government here, its fire department and municipal authorities to take action against buildings, including sealing them, for lacking fire safety measures .A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction while disposing of a PIL seeking sealing of two buildings in the Azadpur commercial complex for alleged non-compliance of fire safety norms.The court disposed of the petition after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation filed an affidavit stating that both of the buildings were issued fire safety certificates on June 14.As the petition had also sought sealing of all other buildings in the city which were not complying with fire safety norms, the bench said that "as and when any building is lacking in fire safety measures, action shall be initiated by the respondents (authorities) in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies applicable to the facts of the case as early as possible and practicable".It further said that if any of the fire safety measures are not installed in such buildings, they are at liberty to seal the premises or to take other action in accordance with law. PTI HMP SKV SA