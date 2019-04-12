Take action against musclemen to avoid interruption in poll process: Delhi CP

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik Friday directed the DCPs of three police districts in northern range to take stringent action against musclemen to avoid interruption in electioneering process and ensure security of rallies of all political parties. A meeting was held at the Delhi Technological University Auditorium on efforts to be made for the safety and security of general elections, the officials said. The northern range comprises the northwest, Rohini and outer north police district.In the meeting, he emphasised on action against illicit liquor and fire arms, more alertness in terms of anti-terrorist measures and joint border checking and patrolling to avoid the movement of illegal liquor, arms and narcotics. Patnaik also emphasised on the stringent action against muscle men to avoid interruption in electioneering process, security of rallies of all political parties and constant and concerted action against street criminals moving with firearms, the police said. The meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners, additional DCPs, assistant commissioners of police, SHOs and beat constables of Northern Range.Special CP (Law and Order) North and Joint CP Northern Range also attended the meeting, they added. PTI NIT SLB CK