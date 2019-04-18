Take action against officials who refused to register complaint of rape victim: NCW to Punjab DGP

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a show cause notice to Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta and asked him to take action against police officers who reportedly refused to register a complaint of a rape survivor.Citing a media report, NCW member Soso Shaiza said the commission is seriously concerned about the "reported police apathy in the matter and negligence shown by the police despite the provision of zero FIR in the law".The media report said the SHO bickered with the victim over jurisdiction of where the complaint must be registered."Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that strict action be taken against erring officials and a detailed action taken report be sent to the Commission at an early date," Shaiza said. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS