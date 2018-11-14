Take action to curtail emissions at night when pollution is high: CPCB task force

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board-led task force has asked Delhi authorities to be alert and ensure necessary action to curtail emissions during night when dispersion of pollutants is limited.At a meeting called to discuss EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal's suggestion to impose a ban non-CNG private vehicles, the task force asked the authorities to "discuss the additional steps such as these".Lal has recommended to the pollution watchdog CPCB to implement either the odd-even scheme or impose a complete ban on non-CNG private vehicles if the pollution level in the national capital spikes again."It will be worthwhile if the measures already under implementation and suggestions on additional steps are discussed by the EPCA," the task force said in response to the EPCA recommendation. The task force also recommended that strict enforcement by agencies concerned must continue. "Emissions must be curtailed during nighttime when dispersion of air pollutants is limited. For this, agencies must be on alert and ensure necessary action," the minutes of the meeting said. The meeting was chaired by CPCB member secretary Prashant Gargava and attended by members of the task force including officials from IMD, Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board among others. Delhi's air quality "improved significantly" on Wednesday as overnight rains washed away bigger pollutants, giving some respite to the city which has been reeling under "severe" pollution for the past one week, according to authorities. The air quality, though a tad better, was still in 'poor' category with AQI of 289. The AQI has been oscillating between severe and the upper range of very poor for the past one week even crossing 600 post-Diwali. As per IMD forecast, it is expected to improve and remain under poor or very poor category till November 19. PTI UZM GVS