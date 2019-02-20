Take Centre's welfare schemes to booth level to ensure BJP wins LS polls, leaders tell party workers

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The BJP will return to power if workers at booth-level work hard and appraise people about the various welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government, leaders said in a meeting of the saffron party's Delhi unit on Wednesday.The meeting held at the Delhi BJP's office was attended by MLAs, party office bearers, district presidents, office bearers of frontal organisations and councillors among others."We have to take these welfare schemes of the Central government to the booth level so that Narendra Modi is elected prime minister again and the country becomes world leader," BJP national organisation secretary Ramlal said.The party's co-incharge of parliamentary elections in Delhi Jai Bhan Pawaiya said the BJP is in a "strong position" and if the party workers made efforts and ensured cooperation and coordination, it will certainly win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Delhi Assembly polls in 2020.Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari compared party workers and leaders as Hanuman, and assured to work like the Ramayan's Jamwant to ensure that the party wins coming elections in Delhi.He also hit out at the Kejriwal government in Delhi, accusing it of having "failed" to do anything for people in the national capital.The party leaders also paid homage to the CRPF personnel slain in the Pulwama terror attack and said a befitting reply will be given to Pakistan for "supporting" terrorism."The time for avenging the death of our jawans depends on prime minister and he will take appropriate action," Pawaiya said. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD