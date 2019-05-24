Take forward reform agenda to push economic growth: ICC India President

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The International Chamber of Commerce, India, (ICC India) Friday said the new government should take forward the reform agenda with a view to push the country's economic growth. Hailing victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the general elections, ICC India President Vikramjit Sahney said there are challenges including financial sector reforms, unemployment, farm income and investment revival. "While a number of initiatives have already been taken, we look forward to the government's continuous encouragement and policy reforms for ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic development," he said in a statement. He said IIC would lend its full support to the new government in taking the reforms agenda forward. The Paris-based ICC represents over 45 million companies in over 100 countries. PTI RR HRS