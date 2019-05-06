Take money from other parties, but vote for AAP: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked voters not to deny money given to them by other political parties, but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. "On the night of election, do they [other political parties] come to give money or not?" Kejriwal asked, without mentioning the BJP or Congress. without mentioning the BJP or Congress said. "What will you do? Take it, don't deny it, but vote for jhadu (broom, AAP's election symbol)," the AAP chief said at a roadshow in support of South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha. Kejriwal had made a similar comment in Chandni Chowk earlier, following which he was sent a showcause notice by the Election Commission. Chadha, meanwhile, said the youth would reject the politics of hooliganism. "To all the political goons in South Delhi, I want to say that for a very long time, you all have imposed politics of fear and muscle in South Delhi," he said. "But no longer. Now, the youth of this country will reject the politics of hooliganism and instate politics of honesty and decency." "Stop intimidating and insulting the people of South Delhi and pay heed... we will neither be scared nor let you scare people any longer," Chadha said. The roadshow started from Gautampuri, moving on to Pul Prahladpur, Lal Kuan, Tekhand Gaon, Indira Kalyan Camp, New Sanjay Camp, Harkesh Nagar (Sabri Camp), Transit Camp, Navjeevan Camp, Vayusenabad (MB Road), Mahila Mangal, Harijan Camp before ending at MB Road. The roadshows come two days after Kejriwal was slapped by a man in New Delhi constituency. With a week to go for the elections in Delhi, the AAP has intensified its campaigning by holding multiple roadshows of Kejriwal and adding star power to its campaign through participation of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and actor-politician Prakash Raj. PTI UZMHMB