Take notice of 'seditious' campaign by NC, PDP: Panun Kashmir to ECI

Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing Kashmiri pandit migrants, Monday appealed to the Election Commission to ban candidates of the NC and the PDP from contesting the Lok Sabha polls as they were running a "seditious and secessionist" campaign in the valley.The campaign launched by the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party that accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was conditional and abrogation of Article 370 will lead to separation of the state from India is preposterous and has seditious connotation, the organisation said."NC and PDP have embarked upon a brazenly seditious and secessionist campaign. They are virtually acting as over ground flanks of Pakistan and the separatist establishment in Jammu and Kashmir," Convenor of Panun Kashmir Agnishakher said."We appeal to the EC to take notice of the seditious nature of the election campaign launched by NC and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir and ban their candidates from contesting the forth coming Parliamentary elections in the state," he said.NC vice-president Omar Abdullah had last week said that his party would not allow any attacks on Jammu and Kashmir's special status and would seek restoration of terms of accession of the state, including the provision for 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (president) and prime minister posts.PDP president Mehbooba Mufti too had said the relation of Jammu and Kashmir with India will end if the terms and conditions of the state's accession to the Union were changed. "2020 will also be a deadline from Jammu and Kashmir to the nation. If you remove those terms and conditions on which Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India, our relation with the country will also end," Mehbooba had told reporters after filing her nomination papers from the the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.Panun Kashmir said the two regional parties have rejected every view and policy of the Government of India pertaining to foreign affairs, defense and internal security."The Election Commission of India cannot close its eyes to the seditious election campaign launched by both these parties," Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said. PTI AB DPB