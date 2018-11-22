Take steps to allow journalists work without impediments: PCI to Jharkhand govt

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Press Council of India (PCI) has urged the Jharkhand government to take remedial steps so that journalists are allowed to carry out their professional obligations without any impediments, according to a statement. The PCI said it has noted with concern the reports of the alleged lathi-charge on journalists in Ranchi during the coverage of a function on Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15. "It urges the state government to take such remedial steps as deem necessary so that journalists are allowed to carry out their professional obligations without any impediments," the statement said. The PCI has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and a report on facts of the case is being sought from the Jharkhand government. "Simultaneously, a Fact Finding Team constituted to look into the death of a journalist at Chattra, Jharkhand will also meet the victim journalists and concerned authorities," it added. The team is being asked to submit its report preferably within six weeks. The journalist working with a Hindi newspaper in Jharkhand was beaten to death in October. PTI PR SMNSMN