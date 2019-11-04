Take strict action against those found burning stubble: Haryana chief secy

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday directed officials to take strict action against those found burning crop residue, as a blanket of haze enveloped the state and the air quality index in many districts remaining in the 'severe' and 'very poor' category. At a meeting here with the deputy commissioners and all-district officers, Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said officers, with the help of mobile teams, should immediately reach the area where stubble burning is reported and strict action should be taken against those indulging in the practice. During the meeting held through video conference, Arora directed the officers to carry out intensive campaign to prevent the problem. The chief secretary asked the deputy commissioners to provide a report, by every evening, of the FIR filed against the farmers involved in stubble burning, according to a statement. Fire tenders should be rushed at the earliest to the places where stubble is being burnt. Expenses incurred in dousing the crop residue fire should be charged from the farmers, the statement quoted her as saying. "Apart from this, gram sabhas should also be organised in the villages for the next two-three days in which the names of the farmers who burnt stubble should be informed by the sarpanch and strict action should be strongly recommended against them in the panchayat," Arora said. The chief secretary said the village secretary and revenue department officials should also be involved and help to improve stubble management. Arora said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had given directions that action should be taken against any officer or employee who is not paying attention to environment protection. She directed the officers concerned that water should be sprayed on trees to reduce the pollution level. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who assumed the charge of his office on Monday on the 5th floor of Haryana Civil Secretariat here, said he would be writing a letter to the Prime Minister's Office regarding the permanent solution to tackle the problem of pollution "caused by the residue burning of the paddy crop". Dushyant was accompanied by Khattar when he assumed the charge. PTI SUN VSDHMB