Take stringent action against persons radicalising youths in J&K: DGP to police

Srinagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Wednesday directed officers to book elements involved in radicalising youths in Jammu and Kashmir. During an interaction with policemen in Baramulla district, the DGP emphasised the need for the force to deal strictly with elements involved in the radicalisation of youths and pushing them towards terrorism. He directed the police officers to identify and book the persons involved in these activities. Singh complimented the personnel for the appreciations and the laurels they had won in their fight against terrorism. He said the efforts and achievements of the state police have been recognised across the country and at the highest level of the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Jammu and Kashmir police during the DGPs' conference in Gujarat, he recalled. Singh said Baramulla police had brought peace with no active militant surviving in the district. "It has come as a big relief to the people. The police and the Army need to work together so that violence against innocent people by the militants comes to an end and peace prevails in the state where the young children and students can concentrate of their studies and career," he said. Singh urged all policemen to work towards this goal and ensure that while they deal firmly with anti-national elements and anti-social elements, due respect is given to innocent people. "The force should also extend a helping hand to the needy. They should be fair and impartial while enforcing the law and should deal with any kind of disturbance, violence firmly and strongly by lawful means, he added.