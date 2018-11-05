Take stringent action against traffic offenders, Satya Pal Malik directs officials

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday asked the state administration to take prompt action to alleviate the miseries of the people hit by heavy snowfall in the region. Chairing a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here, Malik said stringent action must be taken against traffic offenders. Overloading, over-speeding and all unfit vehicles must be penalised, the governor told the officials. Malik said survey of damaged apple orchards due to heavy snowfall must be undertaken at the earliest, an official spokesman said. He assessed the adequacy of food stock, fuel, supply of electricity and other basic amenities in areas where heavy snowfall was reported. The governor reviewed the schedules of examinations and preparedness of the school education department to facilitate students during the "harsh" winter months. Expressing serious concern over frequent road accidents, the governor asked for strict compliance of road safety norms and the stern dealing with traffic offenders. He advised the transport department to screen untrained and medically unfit drivers. Reviewing the functioning of the health sector, the governor enquired about the preparedness to launch Ayushman Bharat - National Health Protection Mission in the state. Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said the scheme will be launched on December 1 and all identified families would be provided insurance cover by December 15, 2018. The governor also reviewed the law and order situation in the state and the work being done by the district administration of Kishtwar to maintain peace. Later, the governor emphasised the need for the state administration to function with speed, efficiency and accountability. Advisors to the governor Khurshid Ganai, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, DGP Dilbagh Singh, Financial Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development Department K B Agarwal, Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary of Home R K Goyal, Principal Secretary of Finance Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary of Planning Rohit Kansal and administrative secretaries of various departments attended the meeting. PTI AB INDIND