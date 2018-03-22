Taken steps to ensure safe chicken supply: METRO Cash & Carry

Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Amid controversy over the quality of chicken sold in some parts of city, organised wholesaler METRO Cash & Carry today said it has taken necessary steps to ensure safe supply of chicken in the metropolis and adjoining areas.

The initiatives would help the citys poultry traders, restaurants and caterers to continue with their business without any fear of losses, said Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO of METRO Cash & Carry.

"METRO is committed to help poultry traders and restaurant owners to ensure that supply of high quality and safe poultry products is not hit in the city," he said.

Stating that METRO follows "stringent" quality checks, Mediratta claimed that it was the first organised wholesaler in India to be HACCP certified.

METRO Cash & Carry has also increased the stock of chicken across stores to prevent shortage in the market.

The supply chain has also assured of meeting the gap in the supply of various portions of chicken, he added. PTI AKB RBT