'Takht' preparation in full force, will begin filming in February: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Sep 19 Actor Vicky Kaushal says the team of "Takht" is preparing in full force to begin the film in February next year and he can't wait to share screen space with the "huge" star cast. Directed by Karan Johar, "Takht" is based in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers. It features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor."We will begin 'Takht' in February, preparations of which are on in full force. Before that, I will finish 'Udham Singh' and then I will go for 'Takht,'" Vicky told reporters here. "I am very excited. It is a big film with a huge cast. I am very excited for when we will come in one frame and act. We are all very happy and am waiting for it to start," he added. "Takht" reportedly traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh, with Ranveer playing the former while Vicky will play Aurangzeb. The actor was speaking at the 20th edition of IIFA awards.