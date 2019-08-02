Talcher continues to remain paralysed

Bhubaneswar, Aug 1 (PTI) Production and supply from Talcher Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) remained crippled on ninth day on Thursday after a mishap at a mine claimed four lives last week despite end of strike by the BJP as BJD activists and locals launched an agitation stalling mining operations.While BJP activists withdrew their strike after talks with the administration and MCL authorities on Wednesday, BJD supporters and villagers initiated work stoppage, stalling mining operations at all the mines in Talcher coalfields in Odisha's Angul district. Ruling BJD MLA from Talcher, B K Pradhan told reporters that he along with activists of Talcher Suraksha Parishad met the district and company authorities on Wednesday evening and submitted a memorandum with a number of demands. The agitators are demanding Rs 3 crore each as compensation to the families of the deceased workers, Rs 20 lakh to the injured persons and permanent job to a member of those killed in the mishap, Pradhan said.However, MCL officials said no political or social outfit has given any written notice or openly spoken for going on any type of agitation in the coalfields.But, coal production and supply remained paralysed for the ninth day in a row in Talcher mines, they said. A company official, who did not want to be named, pointed out that Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) has been in force in MCL Coalfields areas since May 15 this year to maintain peaceful and hassle-free production and dispatch of coal. Stating that ESMA was imposed for a period of six months, he said mass agitations and strikes should be strictly prohibited during this period in the mines area in Talcher. The administration should take note of the ongoing agitation and strike in violation of ESMA in Talcher coal mine areas and initiate appropriate steps, he said. Four workers were killed and nine others injured in the mishap at Bharatpur mine on July 23 night, triggering protest by political parties and others. BJP activists had launched an agitation demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for families of each deceased.While coal miners have been asked to resume mining operations, the company has also taken up issue with the state authorities and requested for taking necessary steps to ensure conducive environment for resuming mining operations in Talcher Coalfields, an MCL Spokesperson said.Talcher coalfields was producing an average of 2.1 lakh tonne coal per day during this rainy season. Stoppage of work is causing daily loss of 2.1 lakh tonne coal production and 2.4 lakh of fuel supply to power plants, besides revenue loss of Rs 13.8 crore to the State and Centre exchequers, he said.The ongoing fuel production loss, having an estimated value of Rs 21.32 crore, is resulting into loss of 333.27 million unit of power generation per day. Since July 24, production of about 16.84 lakh tonne coal, having an estimated value of Rs 170.96 crore, has been lost from Talcher coalfields due to the stoppage, while direct revenue loss to Odisha and central exchequers has been estimated at Rs 110.66 crore.Besides a large fleet of machinery deployed in Talcher coalfields, work stoppage has made idle 13,447 regular employees and 9591 contractors workers who will also lose their wages, he said.NTPC Kaniha has reportedly shut three of its units due to shortage of coal, while NALCO is also facing fuel crisis at its plant, the MCL Spokesperson said.If the stoppage of work continues in Talcher Coalfields, the power plants in other parts of the country, particularly in Southern states, will soon be facing fuel storage, he said.MCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, was diverting two rakes of coal from Ib Valley Coalfields to NTPC, Kaniha, efforts have also been made to divert one rake coal from Basundhara Area under Ib Valley Coalfields to NALCO, for which the aluminum company has been requested to arrange rake from the railways, he said. The MCL had already announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased, along with gratuity, provident fund, full compensation as per the Employees Compensation Act and benefits under the Coal Mines Pension Scheme, the spokesperson said. The state government has also provided Rs five lakh ex-gratia each to families of the deceased. PTI CORR SKN RCJ