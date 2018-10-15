TalentSprint Hosts Confluence 2018, a Platform for Industry Academia Collaboration

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, October 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- - Focuses on 'Extreme Automation: Get Ready for the New Normal' - Launches its third deep tech program for college students The third edition of Confluence, an initiative by TalentSprint bringing Academia and Industry to collaborate and get ready for the future was held in Hyderabad. Themed 'Extreme Automation: Get Ready for the New Normal', the event was attended by senior management representatives of colleges from across the country and covered various aspects of deep technologies driving automation and steps colleges can take to stay ahead of the curve and align themselves with future requirements of the Industry. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642911/TalentSprint_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769006/TalentSprint_Confluence_2018.jpg ) Industry experts from Automation Anywhere, BigBasket, HCL, Pegasystems, TCS, Virtusa and representatives of colleges shared their thoughts and discussed on the way forward for colleges to get students ready for the jobs of the future. TalentSprint announced the launch of a program on Artificial Intelligence for college students. Aimed at enabling engineering students to be able to develop applications using AI, this program will be delivered in a hybrid format at college campuses. This is the third such deep-tech program by TalentSprint for colleges after Women in Software Engineering (WISE) and Pega University Academic Program (Pega UAP). On the occasion Dr. Santanu Paul, MD and CEO, TalentSprint said, "In an era of extreme automation, expertise premium is increasing and experience premium is coming down. Fresh graduates with expertise are competing with experienced tech professionals and are commanding premium salaries. We enable young professionals build such expertise through our deep-tech programs and get ready for the jobs of the future." According to Sridhar K, Chief Business Officer, TalentSprint, "Entry level professionals who can develop applications on Artificial Intelligence are in high demand. Forward looking colleges are keen to equip their students in this technology. This program will enable students to build expertise necessary for starting their career in this area." While demand for generic skills have declined, this new wave of automation has created an opportunity for deep tech professionals like never before. Gartner predicts that AI will create 2.3 million jobs by 2020, while eliminating 1.8 million current jobs. McKinsey predicts that by 2030 as many as 800 million jobs could be lost worldwide to automation. About TalentSprint TalentSprint is a new-age digital platform to transform the lives of young and experienced professionals. Its hybrid boot camps empower professionals with high-end disruptive technologies. The AI-powered digital platform enables professionals to get ahead and stay ahead in a hypercompetitive world. Funded by Nexus Venture Partners and the National Skill Development Corporation, TalentSprint aims to empower ONE MILLION professionals by 2020. More information at www.talentsprint.com Source: TalentSprint PWRPWR