Talettutayi Solar emerges lowest bidder in auction with Rs 2.87/unit tariff

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Talettutayi Solar Projects Three Private Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder in an auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India, quoting a tariff of Rs 2.87 per unit on Tuesday. "Out of the 250 MW solar energy projects on the block, Talettutayi Solar bagged 50 MW at a tariff of Rs 2.87 per unit followed by Tata Power Renewable Energy quoting Rs 2.88 per unit for 100 MW at Dondaicha Solar Park in district Dhule of Maharashtra," a source said. Talettutayi Solar is based out of Gurugram.The source also informed that state-run NTPC also won 100MW in this auction quoting a tariff of Rs 2.91 per unit. According to a statement by NTPC, the company participated in the 250 MW tender floated by state-owned SECI for Dondaicha Solar Park.The company said in the reverse auction held on Tuesday, NTPC won 100 MW of solar capacities at a levelised tariff of Rs 2.91 per unit, applicable for 25 years.This solar project shall be set up by NTPC under EPC (engineering procurement and construction) mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC. With this, NTPC's total capacity won under tariff based competitive bidding goes up at 345 MW, it added.