Talks on granting institute of national importance status to WII completed: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said talks at the inter-ministerial level have been completed over conferring the status of institute of national importance (INI) on the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII).He said the matter related to granting of INI status to WII would be put before the Union Cabinet for its nod and then before Parliament."At the last meeting of the Wildlife Institute of India Society, we initiated the process for conferring the status of institute of national importance by an Act of Parliament," Vardhan said."I am pleased to note that inter-ministerial consultations on the draft cabinet note along with the WII INI Bill have just been completed and we shall now take the proposal further for Union Cabinet's approval and then to Parliament," he added.According to reports, the institute-of-national-importance tag will put WII in the league of 92 institutions such as AIIMS, IITs and NITs. The INI status will grant WII autonomous power to design special courses, hire more people, grant degrees and get fixed and enhanced funding from the Centre. PTI UZM GVS