Talwalkars Lifestyles Limited Introduces ‘Fitness Ki Kamai’

Talwalkars Lifestyles Limited (TLL), Indias leading health and fitness brand has introduced an innovative reward based fitness initiative - 'Fitness Ki Kamai' to motivate their members to adopt and sustain a holistic and healthy lifestyle by commencing a challenging and rewarding journey to achieve their fitness goals. The initiative is another step towards the vision of TLL, of creating a healthy and fit India. Talwalkars has integrated with Growfitter to introduce the countrys first ever AI (Artificial Intelligence) based Incentivized Wellness Program. The Growfitter FITKIT is a technologically advanced mobile application that tracks an individuals fitness consistency and maps their performance to generate an incentive-oriented and reward based fitness solution. The members can participate in Fitness Ki Kamai through the user-friendly FITKIT App. The Program can be purchased for a small fee by an existing member and is free for an individual who is renewing or buying a new yearly gym membership. Post-enrollment, the member has to download the FITKIT App and set their preferred fitness goal. Each member can activate three fitness goals simultaneously. A short term goal (Upto 99 days), a mid-term goal (Upto 180 days)and a long term goal (Upto 365 days). The members then scan the Intelligent QR code installed at the Gym on every visit and work towards achieving their fitness goal. The AI system tracks the individuals workout and automates the reward program basis it. It showcases the goal set according to the users preference and maps their progress and consistency in achieving it. Additionally, it allows them to win 100% cashback on newly bought membership or Rs. 12,500/- cashback for existing members buying into the program; while simultaneously achieving their objective of staying fit and healthy. The Reward program structure for Fitness Ki Kamai: Each member stands a chance of earning up to 55 rewards in a year. Reward for 5 days out of 7 days: Movie Tickets/Protein Bars/10Lakh Insurance cover/Growfitter shakerReward for 15 days out of 30 days: Actofit Voucher/Growfitter TshirtReward for 50 days out of 70 days: Headphones / Bluetooth SpeakerReward for 90 days out of 99 days: Honda Activa(Lucky Draw Activity)Reward for 120 days out of 150 days: Branded Fitness BandsReward for 150 days out of 175days: SmartphonesReward for 199 days out of 250 days: Android Tabs/LaptopsReward for 250 days out of 365 days: Great CashbackReward for 300 days out of 365 days: iPhone(Lucky Draw Activity)Reward for 333 days out of 365 days: Hyundai Grand i10 ERA(Lucky Draw Activity) Fitness Ki Kamai is available across 200+ Talwalkars gyms across India. Individuals can even log onto http://tfkk.into check the nearest center or to enroll themselves online.ABOUT Talwalkars Lifestyles Limited Spreading fitness since 1932, Mr. VishnupantTalwalkar opened the doors of Talwalkars to the city of Mumbai. With over 220 ultra-modern gyms spanning across 85 cities and a growing customer base that is currently over 2 lacs, Talwalkars has even crossed the waters and today has over 20 gyms in Sri Lanka. Over the years, they have pushed boundaries to expand not only their network but their services too. Talwalkars is the only fitness company to secure BSE and NSE listing.