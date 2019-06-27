Tamil actor seeks SC permission to 'prove' EVMs can be tampered with

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha polls, Thursday moved the Supreme Court claiming that electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be tampered with and he be allowed to prove it.Khan, who has acted mostly as a villain in Tamil films, had fought the election from Dindigul constituency in Tamil Nadu on a Naam Tamilar Katchi ticket. In his plea, Khan said that the he be allowed to prove to the Election Commission with the aid of experts that the EVMs are not tamper-proof and can be tampered with.He said the vulnerability of EVMs can be proved and the process supervised by former Supreme Court or high court judges. PTI SJK ABA MNL ZMN