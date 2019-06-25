Tamil Nadu govt 'most corrupt', AIADMK a BJP slave: DMK

(Eds: Adding quotes) New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The DMK on Tuesday launched ablistering attack in the Lok Sabha on the Tamil Nadugovernment, calling it the "most corrupt" and the state'sruling party AIADMK a "slave" of the BJP.Speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to thePresident's address, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran asked the BJP to"introspect" as to why people of Tamil Nadu rejected it duringthe recent Lok Sabha polls and said the saffron party'sstrength lies in "opposition's weakness".His sharp condemnation of the AIADMK, which has only onemember in the House, drew protests from BJP members, whoquoted rules to claim that Maran cannot use "offensive" wordsagainst a state government or raise such an issue whilespeaking on the President's address.When Maran retorted saying that it is the duty of masterto take care of slaves, a jibe at the BJP's alliance withthe AIADMK, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs ArjunRam Meghwal objected to his remarks.The DMK member accused the BJP of misusing probe agencieslike the CBI and ED, and also the Election Commission.Referring to the serious water crisis in the state,especially in its capital Chennai, he said the stategovernment remained complacent and did nothing to address theimpending crisis.The state has received the lowest pre-monsoon rainfall in the last 65 years and its water reservoirs have less than one per cent of their capacity, he said.President Ram Nath Kovind spoke against corruption in hisaddress, Maran said, alleging the Tamil Nadu has the mostcorrupt government. PTI KR DV ANBANB