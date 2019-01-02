Tamil Nadu’s First Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery Performed at SIMS Hospital

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (India) Doctors at SIMS Hospital this week performed two back-to-back successful Robotic total knee replacement surgeries, for the first time in Tamil Nadu on 65 years old patients, both with severe knee pain since over 5 years. These surgeries were done using the NAVIO PFS Robotic surgical system, the latest advanced generation Robotic intervention in joint replacement (developed in the USA) and to the delight of the families, enabled these patients to walk without significant pain within 4 hours of the surgery itself. The surgery was performed successfully by the team lead by Dr. Vijay C. Bose, Joint Director & Senior Consultant, Institute of Orthopedics SIMS Hospital, Dr. Pichai Suryanarayanan, Sr.V.P, Medical, Joint Director & Senior Consultant, and Institute of Orthopedics SIMS Hospital. Dr. Ashok Kumar P.S., Senior Consultant, Department of Advanced Joint Replacement Surgery at SIMS Hospital. Padma Shri Kapil Dev, Captain of World Cup Winning Team, presided over the occasion of formal launch as Chief Guest. Veteran Film Actor Mrs. JyotikaSuriya, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. Robotic joint replacement surgery has many definitive benefits over traditional joint replacement surgery: one being, a bone conserving technology as it helps in preserving natural anatomy. It enables the surgeon to operate with enhanced precision even during the most complex procedures and difficult cases. Enhanced precision and lesser bone removal lead to less blood loss, painless, faster and better post-operative outcomes for the patient. Robotic assisted joint replacement is at a much higher level with regards to many parameters than traditional joint replacement surgery, says Dr. Vijay C. Bose, Joint Director & Senior Consultant, Institute of Orthopedics SIMS Hospital. The NAVIO Robotic system reduces the possibilities of human error and ensures perfect alignment, leading to the longevity of the joint implant. Though this is a very high-end technology in our hospital, we have chosen to not make it expensive - so that more patients will be able to benefit from this, confirms Dr. Ashok Kumar P.S., Senior Consultant, Department of Advanced Joint Replacement Surgery at SIMS Hospital. The two patients and their families are extremely happy with the outcomes from such world-class cutting-edge technology, available to them in Tamil Nadu itself. They were both discharged to get back home within 2-3 days of the joint replacement surgery and are now undergoing physical rehabilitation to return to an active lifestyle soon. Dr. Bose adds, SIMS Hospital has always been at the helm of technology it is a centre of excellence in Orthopedics for patients from all across the world. Patient safety and outcomes have always been our top priority and we believe technology helps us in achieving that goal, besides a very warm and friendly team that works with care and commitment round the clock towards all our patients, like they are our family. With Robotic joint replacement, we are driving this differentiated edge ahead and ensuring that we are at par with the world after the US and we are the only second country in the world to adopt it successfully after US! About SIMS Hospital SIMS Hospital Chennai render 360 degree advanced quaternary healthcare services with multi-speciality, state-of-the-art multi organ transplant service. With the finest combination of experience, expertise and well-coordinated patient centric team work, every step is aimed at ensuring excellence in patient care. SIMS Hospital strives to establish trust and excellece, following the footsteps of the SRM Group - a large conglomerate with an overwhelming presence in multi-discipline education, medicine, transport industry, hospitality and infotainment. SIMS Hospital offers advanced wide spectrum of specilty medical care services as well as enabling cross specialty consultation for unmathced patient experience. Image:Tamil Nadus First Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery launched by Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev in an event organized in the city today (2nd Jan. 2019) by SIMS Hospitals (L-R) Actress Mrs. JyotikaSuriyaShri Ravi Pachamoothoo, Chairman, SRM GroupLegendary Cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev PWRPWR