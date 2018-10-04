Tandrust Punjab Mission destroys 75 quintals of rotten fruits, vegetables

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Tandrust Punjab Mission Thursday inspected 60 fruit and vegetable markets across the state and destroyed nearly 75 quintals of rotten fruits and vegetables. Tandrust Punjab Mission aims to make people healthy by ensuring a good living environment and healthy food habits. In a state-wide check for quality fruits and vegetables, the teams of 'mandi' officers checked 60 fruit and vegetable markets of the state, he said. Nearly 75 quintals of rotten fruits and vegetables, unfit for human consumption, were found and destroyed on the spot, said KS Pannu, director of Tandrust Punjab Mission. No case of artificial ripening of fruits was found in any of the domestic markets but, despite continuous checking and warnings, the sale/purchase of rotten fruits and vegetables has been detected in certain domestic markets, he said. During the state wide raids, Pannu informed that mainly the stock in Samana, Sirhind, Ludhiana, Kotkapura, Muktsar, Gurdaspur and Patti markets was not fit for human consumption. PTI VSD SHWMKJ