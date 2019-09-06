Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut 'Roam Rome Mein' to premiere at Busan Film Festival

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut "Roam Rome Mein" will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.The movie, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, will be screened under 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section.In a statement, Tannishtha, who also features in the film, said, "Nawaz and I had 'Dekh Indian Circus' in Busan a few years back. That film won both of us a National award. In the last few years Ive had many films in Busan as an actor but each time something came up and I never could make it to the festival."So, this is a very special moment where I am doing the world premiere of my debut film in a festival which I have always wanted to go. I love Korean cinema, I love Korean food and I am really looking forward to premiering the film in Busan," she added."Roam Rome Mein", a psychological drama, also features Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Francesco Apolloni, UrBano Barberini, Pamela Villoresi, Andrea Scarduzio.Produced Ravi Walia said, "Tannishtha issuch a fine actress and I always felt she would make a really good director one day. She has proved my judgement right. I am so glad that 'Roam Rome Mein' is going to premiere at Busan, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world."Besides "Roam Rome Mein", a number of films will be screened at the festival, including Gitanjali Rao's animated feature "Bombay Rose", Suman Ghosh's "Aadhaar", Gurvinder Singh's "Bitter Chestnut", Alankrita Shrivastava's "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and Lijo Jose Pellissery's "Jallikattu", among others.The 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 3 to 12. PTI RB BKBK