'Tantrik' arrested for raping woman in Balrampur

/R Balrampur (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) A 'tantrik' was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman here, police said. The incident occured under Nagar Kotwali police station area of the city when the woman, who had been ill for a few days, was taken to the 'tantrik', Phoolchand, on Monday, Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said. Phoolchand had sent her family members out of the room before treating the woman. He allegedly raped her after giving her some intoxicating drug, the SP said. Later, the woman informed her family who lodged a complaint and the accused was arrested, Verma added. PTI CORR SAB MAZHMB