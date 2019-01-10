Tanzanian held at Delhi airport with drugs worth Rs 35 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A 33-year-old Tanzanian man has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out narcotic drug worth about Rs 35 lakh, officials said Thursday. K Kelvin George was intercepted by the security officials late on Wednesday after he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to take a flight to a city in Tanzania via Doha, they said. George (33) was chosen for detailed frisking as he was found suspicious and subsequently 25 kgs of white granular powder, stuffed in five transparent packets labelled 'superfine quality' sugar, was recovered from his travel bag. CISF personnel subsequently called anti-narcotics sleuths who confirmed the granular substance to be pseudoephedrine, a stimulant type of narcotic drugs. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with guarding the airport. The officials said the estimated value of the seized narcotics is about Rs 35 lakh. George had arrived in India on a business visa and he was handed over to anti-narcotics officials, they added. PTI NES SMN