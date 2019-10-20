Tap innovative potential of youth to drive nation's growth: Raj Guv

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Youngsters should play a bigger role in developing industries and their innovations must be promoted to ensure that the nation progresses, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Sunday.All sections of the society should work together with diligence, determination and dedication for the progress of the country, he said.Speaking at an event of the International Vaishya Mahasammelan, Mishra said that by setting up small industries, a social balance can be created.While regional imbalances can be eliminated by setting up medium and large industries, he added.On the occassion, Mishra also inaugurated a road named after late Ramdas Agarwal Marg-- the BJP MP from the state who passed away in January 2017.The ceremony was also addressed by Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, MP Ramcharan Bohra, Jaipur Municipal Corporation Mayor Vishnu Lata. PTI AG RHL