Tapps Enters Indian Footwear Industry to Redefine the Affordable Loafers Segment

NEW DELHI, October 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Launches Fourth Tapps Franchise in HyderabadTapps, an all-inclusive shoe manufacturer and India's first exclusive online shoe portal, launched its fourth franchise in Hyderabad on Oct 15th, 2018. Following the success of its existing online stores in New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the new online store offers the complete range of footwear - formal shoes, casual shoes, exclusively handcrafted leather shoes.Tapps provides unique solutions to every Indian looking for attractive and durable shoes in an affordable price range and high quality. The new collection draws inspiration from the latest fashion trends and comprises of stylish casuals, lightly textured shoes, slip-on shoes and a wide range of shoes that are made to move away from the usual pairs flooding the market.Based on its thorough experience in the footwear industry, Tapps analyzed that most big names in the market are focusing only on formal shoes. The manufacturing of casual shoes has not been paid attention yet. Even if the loafers are being manufactured, they fall out of the affordable price brackets of a huge segment of the society. With a vision to bring in affordability and an equal buying opportunity for all, Tapps boasts of manufacturing exceptionally durable and attractive loafers consisting of varied styles for every fashion statement that exists.Commenting on this milestone, Mr Udai Singh, Founder of Tapps stated, "Since the launch of the first Tapps online store, our experience has been extraordinary. We are passionate towards delivering the highest quality footwear to our customers. Presently, Tapps has a manufacturing capacity of 2 Lac pairs of shoes per month. We are happy to welcome our customers to the new store located in Hyderabad and we believe we will live up to their expectations. Furthermore, we want to enable all the Indian customers to buy the best of today's trends- loafers. Our vision of providing high quality in modest pricing seems to be coming true."On asking, Mr Udai said, "We at Tapps, have come up with an unprecedented business opportunity. Unlike ever heard before, Tapps provides a minimum monthly business guarantee with 20% profit margins to each one of our franchise partners. It is a 100% secure entrepreneurship avenue to sell our footwear in exclusive Tapps stores." He further added, "We try our best to keep our customers updated about our wide collection of shoes via our website and social media handles. We are humbled at the feedback received from them."About Tapps: Tapps is an emerging leader in the footwear industry, providing durable and exclusive designs for men and women. The company is outperforming all its peers in North India and it is looking further to expanding its reach via franchise business partners from other parts of the country. It is planning to open 50 more online stores PAN India within the next two years.For more details visit http://www.tapps.inFor franchise enquiries, visit http://www.tapps.in/partner-with-us/