Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra Launches New Initiatives for Poor Sections of Society

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Organisation aims to reach every corner of East & North East India for Social Development NEW DELHI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra (TJAPSKBSK), an Organisation, yesterday highlighted the work done in the area of livelihood, development projects, job creation, education for the poor and 'Lac Culture' to name a few, at a conference held in Kolkata (https://ibb.co/pv4RRt4). Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa also launched new initiatives for the poor section of society. The Organisation's Hon'ble Secretary of Dhaniakhali, Hooghly, West Bengal, Mr. Soumen Koley, was present to brief the media on the services and road map of the organization. The Organisation aims to reach every corner of East & North East India to create social awareness and development. The press meet was held as an awareness initiative by the organisation under the guidance of Hon'ble Secretary of the organisation Mr. Soumen Koley, who highlighted the initiatives, achievements and the road map of the organization with the goal to serve society. On the occasion Mr. Soumen Koley said, "Our Organisation believes that Social Responsibility should not be limited to just words. We must promote different social initiatives for the betterment of the society like livelihood, education, job creation, girl child education, etc. in the society. Organizations similar to us must come forward to promote the government's policies and support the needy in every possible way." The Organization has now started working towards the betterment of livelihood in the region by providing employment to the needy. The organisation keeps supporting different social initiatives in Eastern India like 'Safe Drive Save Life' Project to create awareness about safe driving in different districts along with 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' project and 'Kanyashree Prakalpa' project for the girl child students and also distributes study materials. All 6,500 staff of Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra have been participating in different projects and working continuously in 204 blocks of 18 districts of West Bengal for last 35 years with honesty and hard work, to materialize a number of state government and central government projects in West Bengal. The organization tirelessly works, supporting different government projects like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', 'Mission Nirmal Bangla', 'Kanyashree Prakalpa', 'Yuvashree' and many more. As a result of their hard work, the organization has improved, and the economic status of the poor people as well as their livelihood has enriched as a result of the programmes undertaken by the organisation. The economic condition of tribal community has advanced and now they need not migrate to other states to overcome their economic crisis. Now, through the organisation, some special programmes have been undertaken and those have started to be implemented. Among those 'Lac Culture' is the first Lac that has been cultivated in 24 villages of 5 blocks like Jhalda-2, Shirkabandh, Bagmundi, Arsha, Kotsila of Purulia district by hundreds from the tribal community in their own 'Kusum' tree. By the end of this month, it will be cut off from 'Kusum' tree and will be assembled with Jujube tree until the first week of July. The most significant thing is Lac will be cultivated not only in Purulia but also in around 60 thousand Jujube trees of 12 districts of West Bengal like Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Midnapur, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Nadia, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri. After independence, no government or any other organization has not taken any initiative to cultivate Lac like this in West Bengal. This Lac Culture will bring an unimaginable change this season in West Bengal. Lac is a type of gum secreted by an insect's mouth. It can only be seen through a magnifying glass. It can be cultivated in some specific trees like Kusum tree - (in January). Jujube tree, Semulyalata tree (in June). Lac has 2,200 by-products. The organisation gradually plans to make a 'Lakkha Hub' in West Bengal at a later date. In October, this year, the organisation will plant Semulyalata in around 300 bigha land to cultivate Lac in this tree next year. Through Tapsil Jati Adibashi Prathan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shipka Kendra's initiative, 'Udyogpati', will be formed. Poor people will find a way to earn money through the by-products of Lac. Hon'ble secretary Mr. Koley said, "They would open an 'Utkarsh Centre' to execute this work properly." In the month of July in Balarampur, Raghunathpur and Manbazar of Purulia, 3 'Utkarsh Centres' will be setup. Through this, men and women of S.H.G group will get training. They will then be able to make Lac by-products and get a chance to earn money. Besides this, it will be profitable for the organisation also as this would uplift the economic condition of organisation's members. After a long wait, they will be financially secure. That means both poor people and the members of this organisation will benefit. From 15th April to 29th May, total 60 members have been trained by 4 steps. (15 members each step) to cultivate Lac in a developed way. Few countries around the world including India cultivate Lac. Lac is cultivated only in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal states of India. All necessary action will be taken to make Lac by-products available in many districts of West Bengal. The secretary of the organisation has taken the decision about the training with the Director and Assistant Director of I.I.N.R.G.at a meeting that took place on 11, June, 2019. A 'Seminar' will be arranged by the organisation so that Lac Culture can expand properly. I.I.N.R.G Director and officers of Agriculture and Forest Department (Govt. of India and Govt. of West Bengal) will be present at the 'Seminar'. Apart from this, a discussion will be held about MSP. After MSP rating, Lac farmers will be truly profited. The Honourable Secretary Mr. Soumen Koley also mentioned that from June, classifications/gradation (A, B, C, D) of members had already started according to their qualifications and performance. Every member's salary account opening process will be completed within July. Besides Lac culture, various plans like sericulture, pulse, millet, mesta, kudrum, fisheries, vermicompost will be implemented within two months. On 7th July, the Organisation will arrange a 'Marathon' in Delhi and the annual function will be held in August. Members will start receiving money from August in their salary accounts. All work will be completed within 2019. About us In 1975, former Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi undertook a scheme for the development of our nation. The principal objective of this was the development of the backward people of the village. She undertook the 20 point programme to realise this. She created an organization called Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra to materialize this goal .She herself named this organization. Although, on 14th February 1982, the responsibility of this huge work plan was given to Mr. Atul Kumar Chakraborty, the then General Director of this organization. The name of this organization was changed From Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra to Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra on 1st March, 1983. With a dedicated work force of nearly 6,500 committed people and having organisation presence in 18 districts of West Bengal, 'Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra' has the required in infrastructural competence to execute the ambitious programmes and policies of the Government. Ever since our inception, the stalwarts who headed the organization devoted the organizational force for the service of humanity and the core area of the activity comprise the development of needy and deprived segments of society. With our reach and presence, we have tried our best to educate the artisans, poor laborers, fishermen and peasants to use innovative ideas in order to increase their income. For more information, visit http://tjapskbsk.in/ PWRPWR