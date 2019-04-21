Tara Reid glad she is getting 'older roles' to play

London, Apr 21 (PTI) "Sharknado" actor Tara Reid says she is happy filmmakers have started approaching her with age appropriate roles.The 43-year-old actor, who found fame after playing Vicky in the "American Pie" films, said earlier she looked "too young" to play a mother on screen but now she has started getting parts where she can showcase "another side" of her. "I'm finally getting to play older roles and that's what I needed because I was kind of stuck. I looked too young to play the 'mom', yet I was too old for a 'high school girl'," Reid said, as quoted by ContactMusic."Everyone saw me as the girl from 'American Pie' but that was in my 20s and I'm in my 40s now. I'm grateful I had that moment but now I'm getting the chance to show another side of me. And now I have a great team behind me, I couldn't have planned better things. It's my time again and no one is taking it away from me," she added.Reid shared that she will next be seen in a "big" film with Sandra Bullock. She also has Netflix's "The Fifth Boro" in her kitty. PTI RB RDSRDS