Tara Sutaria to star opposite Ahan Shetty in Sajid Nadiadwala's next

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Even before her debut film "Student of the Year 2" releases, actor Tara Sutaria has bagged her third project, Milan Luthria's remake of Telugu hit "RX100" opposite Ahan Shetty. The film, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala through his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in June. "We have found our leading lady and I must say Tara is a really proficient actor. I feel they will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see. We shall begin shooting from June," Sajid said in a statement. Luthria, who last directed "Baadshaho", said it was extremely critical to get the right casting for the film. "Sajid and I took our time casting the lead opposite Ahan. Were glad we waited as Tara is the best choice for a very important role. It is also essential for the leads to have a crackling chemistry, which Ahan and Tara do," the director said. Luthria, along with the writer Rajat Arora and the crew, recently did a recce in Dehradun, Hrishikesh and Mussorrie and are currently in search for the movie's title. The film will be presented by Fox Star Studios. Tara is also starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in "Marjawaan".