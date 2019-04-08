Target to build next-generation infrastructure if voted to power: BJP manifesto

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Aiming global standards in infrastructure, the BJP in its poll manifesto released on Monday said its target, if voted to power, is to build "next generation" infrastructure, including gas and water grids, regional airports and wayside amenities along national highways.The manifesto was released by top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Stating that infrastructure was the backbone of the economy, the BJP has aimed high on developmental goals across all sectors -- ensuring 50 cities are covered by a metro network, building of over nine crore toilets and doubling the number of functional airports by 2024.It has also promised to double the length of national highways, convert all viable rail tracks to broad gauge, electrification of all railway tracks and complete the dedicated freight corridor project by 2022.The manifesto stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, "infrastructural roll out has been put back on track" and claimed that for the first time, India has started marching towards international standards."The speed of constructing rural roads has doubled and 90 per cent of rural road connectivity has been achieved. Furthermore, India has become a net exporter of electricity and has achieved maximum production of coal and maximum distribution of LED bulbs," it said.The party has also promised to launch a slew of initiatives which include "Jal Jivan Mission" under which a special programme -- 'Nal se Jal' -- will be introduced to ensure piped water for every household by 2024, while the Bharatmala 2.0 project will support states to develop road networks connecting the interior regions to the main roads and "effectively leverage the economic potential and market opportunities of the region concerned."Aiming to become a "world leader in e-mobility" the BJP manifesto stated that Rs 10,000 crore have already been allocated to launch a programme for promoting clean energy and battery-operated vehicles.It also promises to "expand connectivity and experience" of high-speed trains and new version trains such as Vande Bharat Express across the length and breadth of the country in the next five years."Potential of coastal development for transportation, tourism and for economic upliftment of coastal communities has remained unexploited in the country. To exploit this potential fully, we have launched the Sagarmala programme and will ensure speedy completion of projects under this programme. We will double our port capacity in the next five years," it said. PTI ASG NSDNSD