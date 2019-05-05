Tarigami condemns killing of BJP leader

Srinagar, May 5 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and former legislator Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP activist in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, saying violence has no place in a civilised society. BJP district vice president Gul Mohammad Mir was shot dead by unidentified militants in the Nowgam Verinag area of Anantnag Saturday night. "There is no justification to kill anybody and violence has no place in any civilised society. We condemn this killing in strongest words and express deep sympathy with the bereaved family," Tarigami said here. The former MLA from Kulgam assembly segment of south Kashmir said the security of the slain BJP activist, like hundreds of other political activists, was withdrawn due to which he became a soft target for the assailants. "Political process in violence-hit Kashmir is itself a difficult task and the activists cutting across political lines are risking their lives and doing their bit to strengthen peace. However, instead of protecting them, the security cover of hundreds of political activists was withdrawn by the authorities recently," he said. The CPI(M) leader said he had been urging the administration to reconsider its decision to withdraw security cover of political activists. "The administration should encourage and protect them and not withdraw their security," he added. PTI SSB AD AQS