Taron Egerton not part of 'Kingsman 3'

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (PTI) Taron Egerton has revealed that he would not be a part of the third film in the "Kingsman" franchise.The actor plays a young street ruffian-turned-suave super spy named Eggsy under the aegis of Colin Firth's agent Harry Hart."I'm not in the next Kingsman movie... I don't know if I'm allowed to tell you... That doesn't mean I won't be a Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew (Vaughn) as little as a few days ago and spoke to him."We're very much still in business together, it's just that his next journey in that universe doesn't involve me. Which I think is sacrilegious!" Egerton told Yahoo News.The third part is officially in works with Matthew Vaughn returning as writer and director of the film. Egerton refused to dish out any details about the direction Vaughn is planning to take Kingsman without Eggsy, but the actor is impressed with the helmer's approach."I think his idea for the new one is incredibly exciting, and I'm sad that I won't be on that journey with him, but it's not the last you've seen of Eggsy," he said.Fox Studios has set November 8, 2019 as the official release date for the untitled "Kingsman 3". The second part, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" released last year. PTI RDSRDS