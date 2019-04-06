Taron Egerton wants Richard Madden to be next James Bond

London, Apr 6 (PTI) Actor Taron Egerton is rooting for his "Rocketman" co-star Richard Madden to be the next James Bond.The 29-year-old actor, who has been touted as one of the contenders for the role of the suave spy after Daniel Craig steps down, believes Madden will make a better Bond than him."I want Richard (Madden) to be the next Bond, end of," Egerton told GQ magazine. Recently, veteran actor Judi Dench had said that Hollywood star Idris Elba will make a "brilliant" Bond. When asked about possibility of Madden getting the part, she had said, "I don't know Richard Madden." The 84-year-old actor played MI6 chief 'M' in seven Bond films before her character met her end in 2012's "Skyfall". PTI SHDSHD