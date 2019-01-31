Tarun Gogoi appointed as chairman of Congress campaign committee for Assam

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi has been appointed as the chairman of the Congress campaign committee for Assam while senior party leader Debabrata Saikia named as the chairman of the coordination committee of the state.Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have been appointed as the members of the campaign committee in Karnataka. N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramark Mallu have been appointed members of the Telangana election committee while Girish Dewangan and Shailesh Nitin Trivedi members of the party's Chhattisgarh election management team. The party has also appointed social media coordinators and co-coordinators for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, J&K, Kerala, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram and Meghalaya. PTI SKC DPB