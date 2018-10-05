Task Force launched to address skill gaps in India

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A task force was launched Friday to develop an action plan to address skills gaps in India and make the country's workforce ready for jobs of the future. The task force, launched in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, will be co-chaired by Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh. "The task force will bring together leaders from business, Government, civil society, and the education and training sectors to accelerate the future-proofing of education and training systems in the country," an official statement said. Pradhan said the task force will be a significant step to accelerate the impact on skills development already achieved by bringing together relevant stakeholders to act collectively. The task force is the second country-led public-private collaboration of the World Economic Forum's Closing the Skills Gap Project after South Africa. PTI RSNMKJ