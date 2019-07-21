Taslima Nasreen gets one-year residence permit

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen'sresidence permit has been extended for one year by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Sunday.Taslima, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004.Her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020, a Home Ministry official told PTI. PTI ACB DVDV