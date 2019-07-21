Taslima Nasreen gets one-year residence permit

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen'sresidence permit has been extended for one year by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Sunday.Taslima, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004.Her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020, a Home Ministry official told PTI. PTI ACB DVDV
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today