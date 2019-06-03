Tata AutoComp partners Fortaco to manufacture safety cabins for off-highway vehicles

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Tata AutoComp Systems and Fortaco Group have signed an agreement wherein the auto component maker will manufacture safety cabins for off-highway vehicles in India. The safety cabin will be manufactured here by Tata AutoComp based on technology, design and specifications developed by Fortaco Group, said a joint statement. Fortaco Group has designed safety cabin to suit Indian conditions and safety requirements after conducting a survey to understand and define the needs of local market. Tata AutoComp Systems MD & CEO Arvind Goel said, "The Off-Highway vehicle market is developing rapidly in India and demand on safety and comfort have started increasing among the users. With this arrangement, we aim to enhance our offering to the Off-Highway and Farm Equipment OEMs (original equipment manufacturers)." Fortaco Group President & CEO Lars Hellberg said: "There is an untapped opportunity on the Indian market and together, we can offer vehicle cabins for demanding customers based on safety, quality and ergonomic standards." Fortaco is a leading brand-independent strategic partner to the heavy off-highway equipment and marine industries offering technology, vehicle cabins, steel fabrications and vehicle assemblies. Tata AutoComp, promoted by the Tata Group, provides products and services to the Indian and global automotive OEMs as well as tier-I suppliers. It has 36 manufacturing facilities spread across India and 9 facilities spread across North America, Latin America, Europe and China. PTI KRH HRS