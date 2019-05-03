Tata Chem Q4 net profit up 26 pc at Rs 450 crore

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Tata Chemicals Friday posted a 26.46 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 450.10 crore during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal on strong sales. The company's net profit stood at Rs 355.90 crore in the same quarter during previous fiscal. This excludes Rs 854.29 crore profit from its discontinued operations in the said period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income increased to Rs 2,845.26 crore on a consolidated basis during the January-March quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 2,628.83 crore in the year-ago period. For the full 2018-19 fiscal, Tata Chemicals' consolidated net profit declined to Rs 1,394.83 crore from Rs 1,560 crore in 2017-18. Total income during the year increased to Rs 11,707.97 crore from Rs 10,504.82 crore in 2017-18. Commenting on the performance, the company's managing director and CEO R Mukundan said: "We are pleased to share a positive overall performance despite some challenges on the energy cost and overall plant's fixed cost." The overall operational efficiency continues to grow and the performance was on expected lines across all geographies, except a few obstacles in the UK operations, he said. Indian chemicals business registered a robust performance, while the US market delivered better results than the same period last year. Kenya exhibited a positive momentum, he added. Mukundan further said the production volumes for all key products are above plan. There has been an increase in variable cost of production owing to higher fuel costs. "Our Nellore unit is on track and is at the final stage of commissioning. The Cuddalore plant is expected to start commercial production of specialty silica in the first half of 2019-20," he said. The year also witnessed pilot launch of new products under the Tata Sampann umbrella, such as 'My Gudness, a Dal-icious Snack' a healthy high protein snack and Jeera Sattu flour that is available in modern minded stores as well as on select online platforms. The company said it has forayed into homecare segment with the pilot launch of Tata DX, a detergent brand, which was tested in the West Bengal market and received a positive consumer response. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 12.50 per share. Shares of Tata Chemicals Friday dropped 3.51 per cent to settle at Rs 557.50 apiece on the BSE. PTI LUX RVKRVK