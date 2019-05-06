Tata Chemicals shares jump nearly 9 pc after Q4 results

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Shares of Tata Chemicals jumped nearly 9 per cent Monday after the company posted a 26.46 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal. The scrip climbed 8.59 per cent to close at Rs 605.40 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.39 per cent to Rs 609.90. On NSE, the shares advanced 8.17 per cent to close at Rs 602. On the traded volume front, 4.56 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE during the day, and over 65 lakh shares were traded on the NSE. Tata Chemicals Friday posted a 26.46 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 450.10 crore during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal on strong sales. The company's net profit stood at Rs 355.90 crore in the same quarter during previous fiscal. This excludes Rs 854.29 crore profit from its discontinued operations in the said period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income increased to Rs 2,845.26 crore on a consolidated basis during the January-March quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 2,628.83 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SUM ANSANS