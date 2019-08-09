Tata CLiQ Launches 'SmartroniQ Sale' From August 9 - 14, After a Successful Campaign on Connected Homes

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - The 360-campaign aimed at facilitating and demystifying the concept of connected homes- Up to 70 % discounts on all the electronic products MUMBAI, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata CLiQ, Tata Group's multi-brand phygital e-commerce platform announces the 'SmartroniQ Sale' for all CLiQ enthusiasts. This comes close on the heels of their highly creative and engaging campaign 'ConneQted Homes', which aimed to raise awareness around the ease and simplicity of converting one's existing home into a new-age, smart one without too much trouble or investment. A 100X growth in searches on-site and 200X growth in product views for Smart Gadgets and Appliances have been observed since the start of the campaign. This sale, also being a commemoration of India's 72nd Independence Day, offers a plethora of attractive discounts viz. up to 70% on smart phones, washing machines, laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, personal grooming, AC and other products. Mr. Kishore Mardikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, "The smart / connected homes industry is witnessing a rapid growth in the Indian market. IT hubs and HNWIs were the initial adapters of this change however, today almost every household in metro cities has at least 2-3 smart appliances. However, majority of tier 1 and 2 cities feel that converting their home into smart home will be an expensive affair. Being the first e-commerce website in India to have introduced Connected Homes as a category, our endeavor is to create awareness amongst our patrons on the connected home concept and ways to convert their home into smart homes at affordable prices and with least amount of time spent." There are over 500 curated products in the Connected Homes Category across four segments - Connected Comfort, Connected Convenience, Connected Care and Connected Accessories. Tata CLiQ carries all major Connected Homes brands including Google, Amazon, Oakter, Homemate, TP-Link, D-Link, Netgear and many others. Furthermore, there are 6 Smarter Kits for more advanced users. Apart from the discount offers and deals, Tata CLiQ has tied up with HDFC to offer an additional 10% instant discount on credit cards & EMI Transactions. The e-comm platform also offers opportunities to win exciting gifts during the 'blockbuster hours'. The contest will be live between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day - all the consumer has to do is play and win exciting prizes such as Google Homes worth Rs. 8000, Headphones worth Rs. 2000, Watches worth Rs. 3000, BookMyShow vouchers worth Rs. 500 and many more. Some of the top deals which are sure to grab eyeball during the sale season are: Smartphones: Now is the right time to buy the phone of dreams as Tata CLiQ is offering up to 40% discounts on the purchase of the smartphone from its platform during the sale season. The consumer can avail up to Rs. 6,000 off on Samsung smart phones where as one can find up to Rs. 11500 off on Vivo mobiles. There will be interesting deals on Vivo, Xiomi as well. Washing Machines: Buy Voltas Beko Front Load Washing Machines and get BookMyShow vouchers worth Rs 3000. There will be 12 month No Cost EMI available on Whirlpool & IFB washing machines. The washing machine range will see a cut on the MRP by up to 30% along with an extended 2 years warranty at Rs. 999/- only. Televisions: Tata CLiQ is offering up to 60% off on the purchase of on Smart TVs. The sale also offers 12 months no EMI cost on the purchase of TVs above Rs. 30,000 along with extended 2 years warranty at Rs. 999/- only Audio Devices: The sale will offer up to 65% off on Bluetooth speakers. Soundbars will be available starting at Rs. 2499 only. Home theatres and Headphones will have a discount of up to 60 % and 70% respectively. Kitchen Appliances: Kitchen Appliances from Philips, Wonderchef, Prestige and more at up to 70% off. Microwaves starting at Rs 3,999 along with 2 years extended warranty at just Rs 649/-. RO Water Purifiers starting at Rs 6,999. No additional shipping charges and free standard installation wherever applicable About Tata CLiQ: Tata CLiQ is the flagship digital commerce initiative of the Tata Group. It is a multi-category e-commerce platform. Operating in categories such as Electronics, Fashion, Jewellery and Luxury. Tata CLiQ is the flagship digital commerce initiative of the Tata Group. It is a multi-category e-commerce platform. Operating in categories such as Electronics, Fashion, Jewellery and Luxury. Tata CLiQ has a unique omni-channel marketplace model offering customers the convenience of quicker delivery (by shipping from store), easy pick-up, exchange and returns, across 1200+ brands and 1000 stores in 100+ Indian cities and towns. It is also India's definitive destination for exclusive electronics and Fashion brands; as well India's only brand-authorised destination for international luxury brand such as Hugo Boss, Armani, Coach, Furla, Tumi and Michael Kors, among others